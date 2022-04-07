Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after acquiring an additional 418,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $603.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,002. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

