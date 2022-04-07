Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,836 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $112.33. 6,635,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,758,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

