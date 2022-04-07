Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 991 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,829. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.70. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

