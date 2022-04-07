Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.95. 21,023,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.17. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,325. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

