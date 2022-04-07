Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 979,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

