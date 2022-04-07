Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

