Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average of $255.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

