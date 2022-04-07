Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

