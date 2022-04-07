Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $21.84 Million Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,835,000. Janus International Group makes up about 2.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 140.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 747,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,972,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 559,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.52. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.