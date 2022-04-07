Pamela B. Burke Sells 22,567 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $756,671.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.