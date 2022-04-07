Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$34.74. 137,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,663. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$26.52 and a 12 month high of C$43.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.47. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

