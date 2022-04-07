Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Achieves $19.45 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and $1.91 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.93 or 0.07415824 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,467.09 or 0.99891956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,454,779 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

