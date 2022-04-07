PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

PAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAR traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,300. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,151,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

