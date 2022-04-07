Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

PARA stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

