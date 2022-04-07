Paramount Global Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:PARAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

Paramount Global Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Global Preferred Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Paramount Global Preferred Shares stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,779. Paramount Global Preferred Shares has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $78.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

