Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Down to $18.79

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $17.91. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 18,703 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.