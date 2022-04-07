Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Shares Up 1%

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$34.50 and last traded at C$34.25. 45,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 75,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

