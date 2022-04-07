Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. 3,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,123. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04.

