Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,375,000 after purchasing an additional 979,361 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,793,000 after purchasing an additional 697,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

