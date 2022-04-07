Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $19.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.07. 125,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,501. The company has a market cap of $505.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $533.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.