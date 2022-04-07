Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

