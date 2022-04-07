Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,107 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 125,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.27 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

