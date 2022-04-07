Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 249,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,931,862. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

