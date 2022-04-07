Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 133,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,737. The firm has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average of $528.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.80.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

