Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $93.57. 542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.33. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $84.12 and a 1-year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

