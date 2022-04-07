Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $432.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $335.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

