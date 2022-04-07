PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.58

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 5909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBF. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

