PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,138 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,094. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 181,529 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

