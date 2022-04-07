PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,138 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.
PC Connection stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,094. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 181,529 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
