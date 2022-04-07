Pendle Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $535,153.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.18 or 0.07455724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.77 or 1.00125685 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,912 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

