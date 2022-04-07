Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $201,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

