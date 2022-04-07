Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $79.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

PNR stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $52.60. 11,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,352. Pentair has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

