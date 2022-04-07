PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 5.9% This Week

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $4,476.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00218887 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

