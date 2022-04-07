Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -0.54.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,053,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,410 and sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,585,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,838,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 110.9% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 334,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

