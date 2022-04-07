Perth Mint Gold Token Price Up 1.7% This Week (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $1,944.83 or 0.04437229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $2,572.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00036079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00104944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

