Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

NYSE PBR opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,026,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 550,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.