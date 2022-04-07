Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

