Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Platform Technology Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

