Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

