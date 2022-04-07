Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

