Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $826,992.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,686.15 or 1.00066538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00063914 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00268938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00319403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00134392 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00084851 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,104,087 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

