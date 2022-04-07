Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 307,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.