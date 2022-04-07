PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PZC opened at $8.73 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

