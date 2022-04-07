PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

