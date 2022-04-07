Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$122,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,278,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,960,075.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow acquired 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

PNE stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$471.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

