Ping Identity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the average volume of 205 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE PING opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ping Identity has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 429.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 292,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

