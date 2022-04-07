Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

