Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 12,921 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 13,903,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,461,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

