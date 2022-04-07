Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,984 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

