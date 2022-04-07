Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,632 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,023,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. The company has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.17. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.