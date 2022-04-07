Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 3,800,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,430. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

